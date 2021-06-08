The VIX Hits Its Lowest Level Since the Pandemic Began: Are We Finally in the Clear?

If you have a lot of growth stocks and tech stocks in your investment portfolio, you may be experiencing a lot more volatility than the current mild VIX level might suggest. You might also be in for even more turmoil in the months to come.

Investors are in wait-and-see mode

While there is a rotation in and out of various types of stocks going on, all sectors are still inching higher. Even the "losers" are still rising, but there's an element of "calm before the storm" right now. First-quarter earnings season is behind us, so it'll be a few months before another big batch of corporate financial reports is released. Investor focus has turned toward economic indicators and Fed commentaries, which could be either underwhelming or transformational as they are published.