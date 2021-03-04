The Warren Buffett Portfolio for Novice Investors

Two funds fitting that description are the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: SPLG) and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: IVV). Another choice is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), which was Buffett's pick back in 2013.

Adjustments you can make

Not even Buffett's portfolio is perfect for every situation. Holding 90% of your wealth in equities may deliver nice growth over time, but that comes with the risk of high volatility in the short term. You will need to modify that strategy if it doesn't align with your risk tolerance, which should be partly a function of your age. If you are in or near retirement, or if you simply don't like surprises, you'll prefer more stability than this portfolio provides.

The solution here is straightforward: Keep less money in the S&P 500 fund and shift more to your bond fund. A 50/50 split would be very conservative, while 70/30 would be moderately risky.