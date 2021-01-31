The Worst Mistake GameStop Investors Can Make Right Now

Emotional investing may work for a little while, but it rarely ends well. First, those that have followed along by buying up all those call options that caused the gamma squeeze may not have fully recognized the financial commitments they made by buying those options. Their fanatical commitment may quickly wane once they realize just how deep into it their own pockets they have really reached to take part in this movement.

Even if that doesn't cause the stock to come tumbling down, at some point, the Reddit poster is going to decide he has gained enough wealth from that particular speculation and reduce or close his position. His position -- 50,000 shares and options to buy another 50,000 more -- is only a small fraction of the daily volume on the stock and may not be enough to move the market on its own. When he sells, however, all the "if he's still in, I'm still in" investors will probably rush to sell as well.