There's Still Time to Contribute to Your Roth IRA for 2020

If, for example, you only contributed $4,000 to your Roth IRA in calendar 2020, you still have time to add $2,000 more, which would max out your contributions, or $3,000 if you're 50 or older. (The annual contribution limit increases by $1,000 once you hit 50. But whatever your age, if your income lands within certain ranges, you may only be eligible to contribute a fraction of that amount.)

Double up on contributions

Let's say you didn't contribute anything to a Roth IRA in calendar 2020. You can fund your account for last year with $6,000 before the tax filing deadline. But at the same time, you can make another $6,000 contribution for 2021 right now, expediting your retirement savings efforts.

If you have been letting your retirement savings slide, this is the best time to get back on track, because you could in one move contribute $12,000 to a tax-advantaged account and give your long-term plan a major boost.