These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Consider the ETF's three largest holdings: IBM, which has one of the best dividends on the market with a yield of 4.4%; Home Depot, which pays a 2% yield; and Pfizer, with its 3.9% yield.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a yield of about 2.9%, which is certainly higher than the average yield on the S&P 500, which is about half that. And because this is a concentrated pool of just blue-chip companies, the yield has been steady over the years -- ranging from about 2.6% to 3.3% annually over the last eight years or so, but typically right in that 2.9% area. That's crucial because the yields are tabulated from the yields of the underlying stocks, so they differ wildly from a broader ETF, or one that's not focused on dividends.

In the first quarter, it paid out $0.50 per share. Last year, it paid out about $2.02 per share, which was up from the previous year, so even through the pandemic, it was able to increase its dividend.