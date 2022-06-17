These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

If you are a retiree looking to boost your retirement income but do not like to research individual stocks, don't be disheartened. You can still earn a decent amount of extra income by investing in dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs). There are several dividend ETFs available in the market, which collect dividends from the stocks they own on behalf of investors and then distribute those dividends to investors periodically.

Let's take a closer look at two of the top dividend ETFs in the market right now.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) fully replicates the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which includes more than 440 large-cap stocks with high dividend yields. The ETF's expense ratio is just 0.06%. The stocks included in the ETF are diversified across sectors, with the financials sector making up 20% of the ETF by market value. It is followed by the healthcare and consumer staples sectors, with a weight of roughly 14% and 13%, respectively.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF's dividend yield as of June 15 is roughly 3%, close to its historical average yield.

Moreover, the ETF's 10-year annualized total return as of June 15 is 11.4%. Its five-year annualized return is 8.6%.

Notably, as of May 31, the 10- and five-year annualized returns were 12.7% and 10.8%, respectively.

With total assets under management (AUM) of $46.4 billion, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF's top three holdings are Johnson & Johnson, ExxonMobil, and JPMorgan Chase. The largest holding, Johnson & Johnson, accounts for just 3.2% of the portfolio, again indicating the diversified nature of the ETF.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which focuses on fundamentally strong stocks with sustainable dividends. The ETF has total assets of $34.2 billion under management and an expense ratio of just 0.06%.

The ETF mainly invests in large companies across sectors. The financials sector accounts for roughly 21% of the ETF's portfolio, followed by IT sector with a nearly 21% weight. Merck is the top holding, accounting for 4.6% of the ETF's assets. It is followed by International Business Machines and Amgen, each accounting for 4.3% of the assets.

As of June 15, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF offers a dividend yield of 3.1%, which is slightly higher than its 10-year average yield. Its annualized 10-year total return is 13.5% and the annualized five-year total return is nearly 13%.

Top ETFs for retirees

Overall, both the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF offer exposure to a diversified portfolio of large-cap, dividend paying stocks. The ETFs offer attractive dividend yield and their performance over the years has been impressive. It's important to note that, like other ETFs, investing in these two ETFs involves market-related risks. But that shouldn't be a concern if you plan to hold them for the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Rekha Khandelwal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0