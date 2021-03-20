These 2 Easy Moves Could Be Your Ticket to a Higher Social Security Benefit

That said, you don't have to claim Social Security once you reach FRA. In fact, you'll get the option to delay your filing, and for each year you do, your benefits will increase by 8% -- on a permanent basis.

Now, you can't just grow your Social Security benefits forever. Once you turn 70, you'll stop accumulating the credits that give your benefits that glorious boost. But what this means is that if you're looking at an FRA of 67 and you postpone your filing until age 70, you'll grow your benefits by 24%.

So let's assume you're entitled to $1,543 a month like the average senior today. If you manage to boost that benefit by 24%, you'll be looking at $1,913 instead. That's an extra $370 a month -- money that could help cover your basic expenses or give you the leeway to spend more time doing things you enjoy as a senior.

Get schooled on Social Security