These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Still Going Strong

Sea's appeal comes from its exposure to the fast-growing Southeast Asian region and the company's success in expanding beyond its initial focus areas. Sea is best known for its Garena mobile gaming and esports platform, which helped vault it into the collective consciousness among investors.

Sea's Free Fire has become incredibly popular in 130 countries across the globe, extending its reach far beyond its home region. In addition, Sea has built up an impressive e-commerce marketplace with its Shopee offering, and it's also diversified into fintech with its SeaMoney digital-payments platform.

Sea has put up strong growth numbers, with revenue soaring almost 150% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to year-earlier levels. With growth in digital entertainment, e-commerce, and financial services, Sea has the potential to keep producing big wins on multiple fronts. That kind of growth impresses Wood, and it's a big part of why Sea Limited is a big part of her portfolios.

10x Genomics