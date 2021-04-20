These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

When you're retired, having a steady stream of passive income is essential. Those Social Security checks don't stretch very far on their own. That's why dividend-paying stocks are popular with retired investors. But diversification is essential. Dividend payments aren't guaranteed. A company's board can always suspend dividends when times get tough.

A good solution is to invest in dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Because you're spreading out your investment across many different companies, your income isn't at risk if one company decides not to pay a dividend. Here are three dividend ETFs that could make your retirement a lot more comfortable.

1. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF