These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friends

OK, a little perspective is needed. The "high dividends" in question aren't sky-high, and "low volatility" doesn't mean all volatility is eliminated. The fund's holdings are still stocks, and stocks are going to ebb and flow.

The Invesco fund still does what it's supposed to do, though, offering owners a dividend yield of just under 3.9% right now while curbing the uncomfortable marketwide price swings that can often leave investors seasick. See, as the name says, the ETF aims to mirror the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, which is made up of the 50 least-volatile, high-dividend-yielding stocks that make up the S&P 500. Verizon Communications, Altria Group, and utility company Duke Energy are a small sampling of its holdings, almost all of which represent industries that are not only resilient, but noncyclical. These businesses are built from the ground up to collect recurring revenue, making them well suited for supporting ongoing dividend payments.