These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2021's Second Half

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has had a solid year so far in 2021. Gains of 9% might not seem like all that much compared to the double-digit percentage gains we've seen in past years. But given everything that's happening in the economy, it's not surprising to see investors rein in their expectations somewhat on some of the top-performing stocks in the market.

Yet even with the gains the overall market has seen, there are still some Dow stocks that haven't climbed as far as they might. In particular, analysts looking at three stocks among the Dow Jones Industrials see the potential for substantial gains in the second half of 2021 and beyond. Below, we'll look at these three companies to see what it'll take for them to produce the big returns that investors want right now.

UnitedHealth: 34% upside

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has already put in a reasonable performance in the Dow so far this year. The health insurance giant's stock is up about 11% year to date, outpacing the broader average very slightly.