These 3 Elite Dividend Stocks Should Pay You Bigger Checks Soon

Albemarle is a specialty chemicals producer, but its lithium business is what's been getting the most attention lately. Demand for battery storage has dramatically boosted the need for lithium, and that's turned Albemarle into a much-followed company. Yet Albemarle has run into disruptions as a result of the pandemic, hurting its recent results.

Investors will be watching closely in the coming weeks to see what Albemarle does with its dividend. Typically, the chemical company makes an announcement during the last week of February, and a rise to around $0.40 per share quarterly would be consistent with past practice. That would give Albemarle only a 1% yield but plenty of growth prospects to go with it.

Watch for bigger dividend checks

It's important to get the income you need from your portfolio. Strong dividend stocks can let you meet your cash needs, and Albemarle, Walmart, and Coca-Cola all have a mix of solid income and growth prospects to help you both now and in the future.

