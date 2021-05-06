These 3 Entrepreneurs Overcame Credit Struggles; Here’s Their Advice

2. 'Do the work'

It can be tough to get started when you feel overwhelmed or insecure. But, as Harris points out, “not facing it doesn’t make it go away. Everything is fixable.”

That's true even if you lack exposure and experience.

“Many people who have been in prison have more payday centers in their neighborhood than banks," Hodge says. "They never had a relationship with banks. But if you do the work, there is a bank that will say yes, even if five banks said no. Be determined.”

And, then, be willing to share that knowledge. Rodriguez ensures he's teaching his kids the financial lessons he didn’t learn in his youth.

"I tell them that the less informed we are, the less we can leverage," he says.

3. 'Seek the help'

It’s possible to educate yourself about credit and DIY your own debt relief or credit plan, but sometimes you still need a helping hand.

“Expert help doesn’t have to be expensive. Just seek the help," Harris says.