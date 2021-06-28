These 3 High-Dividend Stocks Have Cathie Wood's Seal of Approval

Novartis is also a higher-conviction pick for Wood. You'll find its shares both in the Genomics ETF and in the flagship Innovation ETF, with total holdings combining to a nearly $380 million investment in the Swiss drugmaker. It's a top-10 holding in the Genomics ETF, making up more than 3% of total assets.

Novartis has done considerable work in the drug discovery realm, with efforts to use technology to build a digital data science platform. That makes the company somewhat of a pick-and-shovel play for Wood, as innovations that Novartis develops might end up proving useful to the other genomics-focused companies in which her ETFs invest.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Lastly, Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TAK) plays a significant role in Wood's genomics-related positions. She's invested more than $250 million in the Japanese company, giving it a nearly 3% position in the Genomics ETF. It also boasts a dividend yield of nearly 5%, putting it in the upper echelon even among income investor-friendly pharma companies.