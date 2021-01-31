These 3 Investments Are Perfect for Retirees

2. Index funds

Having a diverse portfolio is important during retirement, and so index funds are a fitting investment at that stage of life. Index funds don't aim to beat the market. Rather, their goal is to match the performance of the market indexes they're associated with. An S&P 500 index fund, for example, will aim to do as well as the S&P 500 itself. Index funds take a lot of the guesswork out of investing, since you don't get a say in what goes into them. But they do allow you to benefit from broad market gains without the same risks that come with buying individual stocks.

3. Municipal bonds

Though bonds don't tend to deliver as strong returns as stocks, they're an important investment during retirement, because you need a less volatile product in your portfolio. But if you're going to buy bonds, it pays to look at municipal bonds, which are those issued by cities, states, or other public entities, as opposed to corporations.