These 3 Moves Could Help You Come Out a Winner in the Next Stock Market Crash

Unplanned expenses can happen at any time, and you might also lose your job out of the blue. If you have money in the bank to cover those scenarios, you won't have to touch your investments, which means if their values sink, you'll come out unscathed.

As a general rule, it's smart to have three to six months of living expenses on hand for emergencies. Some people feel more secure having a little extra. Figure out what sum works best for you and run with it, keeping in mind that three months' worth of bills should really be your minimum savings target.

2. Stockpiling cash

When stock values fall, it gives investors a prime opportunity to add to their portfolios on the cheap. But to do that, you need money.

That's why it pays to hoard some cash in advance of a stock market crash. To be clear, that cash shouldn't come out of your emergency savings. Rather, you should have a separate pile of money on hand so that if a stock on your watchlist starts trading at a lower cost, you can scoop it up quickly.

3. Having a diverse portfolio

Having a wide range of investments can help you get through a stock market crash. But that doesn't just mean that if you own 10 different stocks, you're all set.