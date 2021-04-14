These 3 Moves Will Slash Your Social Security Paycheck

If you're nearing the end of your career and you don't have a full 35 years of work under your belt, you have options. First, the simplest one -- stay at your job longer.

But if that doesn't work, you could instead take on a part-time job that will give you some earnings that count toward Social Security. Or you could start your own business and pay yourself a salary, as the earnings you bring in that way could also count as eligible wages for Social Security purposes.

2. Filing before full retirement age

The monthly benefit you're entitled to based on your wage history is only yours to collect in full once you reach your full retirement age, or FRA. Like monthly benefits, FRA isn't universal. Rather, it's specific to your year of birth. Yet in a recent Fidelity survey, 83% of Americans were not able to correctly identify their FRA.