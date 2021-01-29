These 3 Red-Hot Stocks Could Plunge More than 50% -- If Wall Street's Right

MicroStrategy is a developer of application software that helps companies analyze their data. That's been a high-growth niche lately, but MicroStrategy hasn't reaped the rewards. Total revenue has been stagnant for a decade now as the company has tried to transition into a subscription-based model that's less reliant on licensing revenue.

Last summer, however, MicroStrategy tapped into the cryptocurrency craze, saying that it would take the cash it had on its balance sheet and use it to buy bitcoin. That linked the company's stock to changes in bitcoin's price, and as the cryptocurrency surged, it took MicroStrategy's share price along with it.

Stock analysts haven't been able to keep up. Citi boosted its price target on the stock by $75 per share on Friday, but it didn't change its sell rating on the stock. Moreover, even the raise only brought the price target up to $325 per share -- more than 50% below the $680 per share that MicroStrategy stock fetched Friday morning.