These 3 Retirement Strategies Are Riskier Than You Think

How to reduce the risk of financial problems in retirement

The No. 1 thing you can do to reduce your risk of financial insecurity in retirement is to save as much as you can while you're still working.

You might have heard that you should save 10% to 15% of your annual income per year. That's a good start, but you're better off figuring out how much you actually need to retire comfortably. Then, make that your goal. If you're not able to save enough right now, just save as much as you can and try to increase your savings by 1% of your income every year.

You should also work hard to keep yourself healthy. This will give you a better chance of being able to work as long as you need to. It can also reduce your risk of serious illness and injury that could drain your retirement savings. Focus on establishing a regular exercise routine, eating well, getting plenty of rest, and finding healthy ways to cope with your stress.