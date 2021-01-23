These 3 Social Security Facts Prove You Can't Live on Your Benefits Alone

Lawmakers are invested in finding a way to avoid benefit cuts. Joe Biden, for example, is proposing to increase Social Security taxes for higher earners to pump more money into the program. But still, you can't discount the possibility that benefit cuts are on the way.

You need a backup plan

There's nothing wrong with factoring some income from Social Security into your retirement number crunching. But don't make the assumption that you'll be able to live on those benefits in the absence of outside income.

Instead, have a game plan. Sock away money in a dedicated retirement plan, like an IRA or 401(k). If you set aside $250 a month for 25 years, you'll end up with $190,000 if your investments in that account generate an average annual 7% return, which is a reasonable assumption for a portfolio that's loaded with stocks.

If that doesn't work -- say you're already on the cusp of leaving the workforce and don't have decades ahead of you to save -- plan to work part-time in retirement. You can even see about renting out part of your home and using that to supplement your benefits.