These 3 Stocks Should Be Big Winners From President Biden's Policy Changes

There's a brand-new administration in Washington with new priorities and different goals than the previous administration. Since some companies will tend to fare better under one administration than another, it's fair to wonder which businesses are likely to prosper under the Biden administration and its policies.

Here are three companies that seem to have promising futures.

No. 1: Axon Enterprise

There's been much outcry in recent years about whether and how to reform policing in America. President Biden is in favor of police reform, too, and has a good relationship with police.

A Washington Post article noted that, "Even officials who supported Trump in the election said that they thought the president-elect was well-suited to bring together groups that are divided on police issues." In a June op-ed in USA Today, President Biden said, "Every single police department should have the money it needs to institute real reforms like adopting a national use of force standard, buying body cameras and recruiting more diverse police officers."