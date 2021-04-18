These 3 Stocks Should Be in Every Retirement Portfolio

Like all insurance companies, Prudential Financial is in the business of pricing and selling protection against financial risks. It's an interesting business line, as when they price their products correctly, they can earn a positive return on the premiums they charge for accepting that risk. When their risks exceed those premiums, however, insurers like Prudential rely on their balance sheets to cover the gap.

Where Prudential Financial gets its rock-solid image from is the way it manages that balance sheet. The company owns over $400 billion in bonds as assets and has over $67 billion in net equity. In insurance terms, that means a lot can go wrong, above and beyond what it has already accounted for in its pricing, and the company can still wind up just fine.

Despite that strength, investors can buy shares of the company for about 0.6 times its book value and around eight times its anticipated earnings. This is, in part, because the company's expected to grow at a mere 6% rate over the next five or so years.