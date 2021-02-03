These 3 Stocks Will Double -- If Wall Street Has Its Way

Investors are always looking for stocks that will perform well in the future. When you find an investment that has good prospects of doubling, therefore, it gets your attention.

Unfortunately, Wall Street analysts don't have a perfect track record of projecting what's going to happen to the stocks they cover. Sometimes, they'll put pessimistic price targets on stocks that soar. Other times, analysts are overly optimistic about companies that don't turn out to have the potential they'd hoped.

Even after a strong year in 2020, there are still stocks that Wall Street analysts think can deliver blowout returns in the near future. Let's look more closely at three stocks that Wall Street says will double and see if we agree.

1. Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) has had a solid performance lately. The stock is up about 40% over the past year, although it's down slightly so far in 2021. Analysts have high expectations for the share price, setting a target of nearly $49 per share. For a stock currently fetching under $20 per share, that would be a remarkable and healthy gain.