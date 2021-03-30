These 3 Stocks Would Have Doubled Your Money Last Year

Like pretty much every retailer in 2020, Target saw digital sales explode in 2020. Online sales were up 145% -- but what's remarkable is that 95% of online sales are fulfilled in-store, either by employees or drivers for Shipt, the delivery service Target acquired in 2017. Target estimates in-store fulfillment is about 90% cheaper than shipping orders from a traditional warehouse. The retailer plans to add 30 to 40 small-format stores a year, which will put the chain within reach in areas that can't support a full store, like around college campuses and in major urban areas.

Target recently made investors nervous when it announced plans to invest $4 billion in capital expenditures like new stores, remodels, and supply chain improvements for each of the next few years. But keep in mind that while other retailers saw in-store traffic tank in 2020, Target actually had a rise in foot traffic.

The "Target effect" -- where customers visit stores for a few small purchases and leave with a cart full of items they never intended to buy -- is notorious. While people may be stocking up less as the pandemic subsides, Target expects that they'll be spending more on things like clothing and beauty products.