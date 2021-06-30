These 3 Winners Look Ready for a Stock Split

Microsoft used to split its stock regularly, but its share price got stuck in the doldrums for a long time following the tech bust in the early 2000s. It took Microsoft roughly 15 years to return to all-time highs after the decline, and it wasn't until early 2019 that the share price climbed above the $100 mark for good. Now, the stock fetches about $270 per share.

Historically, Microsoft has tended to do stock splits when its share price moved to between $150 and $200 per share. While many companies have moved away from frequent splits over the past 20 years, it's not surprising to see Microsoft having chosen to wait this time around. However, Microsoft is a Dow component, and its stock price determines its influence in the price-weighted index. With Microsoft having about double the influence of the larger Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), there's definitely some appeal to a 2-for-1 split that would put the two tech giants on more of an even keel within the Dow.

2. Intuitive Surgical