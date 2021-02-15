These 4 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

FDL is less efficient than the other three funds with an expense ratio of 0.45%, but the yield of 4.32% is about the highest you'll find without sacrificing too much on quality.

Choose quality for peace of mind

When it comes to choosing a dividend ETF to provide retirement income, quality is a primary consideration. Think through how much fluctuation in income and share price you can handle. If your risk tolerance is low, choose a more conservative fund like VIG. If you can handle less consistency and want a higher payout, FDL may have a place in your portfolio.

Yield is nice, but so is your peace of mind. Go with a dividend ETF that delivers both.

