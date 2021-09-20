These 4 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

The index (and thus, the fund) only looks at companies with at least a 10-year dividend growth rate. With that restriction, it means that at this point, the fund should only hold companies that managed to keep their streaks alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. That bodes well for their ability to continue to generate cash even during uncertain economic times.

Although the ETF's yield of around 1.6% may be lower than most dividend aficionados would like, it still beats the overall S&P 500's yield of around 1.3%. When combined with the fact that the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index ETF specifically seeks out companies with a history of increasing dividends, it provides a possibility for investors to see a higher income stream that may grow faster, as well.

2. Dividend growers with reasonable payout ratios

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: DGRO) follows the Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index. What's special about this index is that it not only looks for at least a five-year history of growing dividends, but also a dividend payout ratio at or below 75% of earnings.