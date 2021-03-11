These 5 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

4. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: SDY) aims to offer roughly the same performance of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (less fees). Its annual fee is higher than many other dividend-focused ETFs, at 0.35%, but that's still much lower than most mutual funds. That index holds companies in the S&P Composite 1500 Index "that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years." The ETF recently yielded 2.7%, and its top holdings recently were ExxonMobil, AT&T , People's United Financial , Chevron , and Federal Realty Investment Trust .

5. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ: KBWD) is a bit different from the other funds above. It's highly focused on the financial sector (with about 70% of its assets in it, and the rest mostly in real estate) -- and it sports a much higher yield, recently 7.8%. It aims to park at least 90% of its assets in companies that are in the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index and that have solid dividend yields. Don't invest in this if you're bearish on the prospects of the financial services or real estate sectors, and keep up with its progress at least quarterly to ensure that it's still performing well. Its top holdings recently were Prospect Capital, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Orchid Island Capital, Ares Commercial Real Estate, and Apollo Investment. This ETF also sports a hefty annual fee of 1.24%. So invest in this ETF with your eyes open, and bail if its appealing characteristics start changing.