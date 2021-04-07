These Big Expenses Could Drain Your Retirement Savings if You Aren't Prepared for Them

It can be a major challenge to save enough to cover it, even if you start early, so consider shopping for long-term care insurance. Just make sure you understand the policy terms and that your coverage is comprehensive enough.

Retirees may also wish to work with an attorney on an estate plan that helps them qualify for Medicaid nursing home coverage without having to spend down their wealth before becoming eligible.

3. Helping out family members

The majority of older Americans responding to a recent Edward Jones survey indicated they would be willing to put their own retirement on the line to help out loved ones.

While it's understandable to want to help the people you care about, you don't want to do so at the expense of your own security. Otherwise, you could find yourself in dire straits as you get older.