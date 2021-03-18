These Federal Student Loan Borrowers Aren’t Getting Relief

Not all FFEL borrowers can consolidate into direct loans

Consolidating into a direct loan can give FFEL borrowers access to the payment pause, any existing federal student loan forgiveness programs like PSLF, and any potential future debt cancellation.

But not all borrowers with commercially owned FFEL debt can consolidate, such as those with spousal consolidation loans or legal action against them for their debt.

A spousal consolidation loan prevents Michael Walcom and his wife from consolidating into a direct loan. The Boise, Idaho, couple consolidated their debt together in 2003 and currently pay just under $450 per month on their remaining $36,000 debt.

Their sole income comes from Walcom, a former National Guard member who's worked as a federal employee since 2006. He now travels 60 miles a day from their 384-square-foot cabin to work as an administrative clerk for the U.S. Forest Service.

“I don’t know what to do. Right now we’re just barely making it — there’s no wiggle room,” Walcom says. “It’s survivable, but it’s frustrating.”

Advocates argue that lawmakers must make it easier for those who already consolidated FFEL debt to do so again.