These Investments Are Less Risky Than Crypto and Could Make You a Millionaire

While there's no need to shy away from cryptocurrency completely if it fits within your risk tolerance profile, you should also know that digital coins haven't been around that long, and it's hard to predict how much staying power they really have as an investment. On the other hand, stocks have been around for a long time, and they've historically rewarded investors who buy them and hold them for many years.

If your goal is to become very wealthy, it's best not to count on cryptocurrency to get you there. Even though stocks are far from risk-free, they're a safer prospect than putting your money into digital coins and hoping for solid long-term results.

