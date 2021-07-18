These IRA Mistakes Could Haunt You Throughout Retirement

Furthermore, if your earnings are such that you have the potential to max out, it pays to do so. Over time, maxing out could leave you with a serious pile of cash.

Say you contribute $6,000 a year to your IRA between the ages of 30 and 50, and you then contribute $7,000 a year from 50 to 65. If your investments generate an average annual 7% return, which is a bit below the stock market's average, you'll wind up with an impressive $855,000.

2. Starting too late

The great thing about IRAs is that they allow your money to grow in a tax-advantaged fashion. And the sooner you start funding one, the more wealth you can accumulate. On the other hand, if you wait too long, you may end up unhappy with your ultimate savings balance.

Imagine that you first start saving for retirement at the age of 50 and retire at 65. Even if you max out your IRA contributions at today's levels during that time and score an average annual 7% return, you'll wind up with only $176,000. That's not really a lot of money over what could be a 20- or 30-year retirement.

3. Investing too conservatively