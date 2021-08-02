These IRA Moves Could Set You Up for Your Dream Retirement

When it comes to growing wealth for retirement, time is your greatest weapon. And the longer you wait to open an IRA, the more you'll put yourself at a disadvantage.

Say you're able to save $500 every month in your IRA. Let's also assume you invest your IRA so it delivers an average annual 7% return (we'll dive into that in a bit). If you save that $500 a month between the ages of 27 and 67, you'll end up with about $1.2 million. Wait 10 years to start saving, and you'll wind up with $567,000 instead -- less than half.

2. Investing in stocks

Putting money into the stock market carries risk. But so does investing too conservatively.

If you load your IRA with bonds, you may end up disappointed with the returns they deliver. On the other hand, if you go heavy on stocks, you might easily score an average annual 7% return like we just used in our example, since that's a few percentage points below the stock market's average.

So what might happen if you play it too safe? Say your IRA only delivers an average annual 4% return and you sock away that $500 a month for 40 years. Instead of ending up with around $1.2 million, you'll be sitting on $570,000 instead.

3. Saving in a Roth account