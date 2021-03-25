These Popular Tricks Can Predict Your Retirement Needs

These rules also assume that your money is invested and will outpace inflation and your withdrawals. If the rate of return required for this would make your portfolio too aggressive, it may be unsuitable for you. And if your accounts are invested differently, the amount that you take out or save should be adjusted.

Adhering to the dollar amount or withdrawal rate that you planned for is also crucial and has very little wiggle room. But life isn't always black and white and from year to year your needs may differ. If there is a year when you need more, you should redo your projections and make sure you're still on track.

Tailored approach

In reality, these approaches can be a great way of getting started with retirement planning. But the more you can tailor your saving to your own individual circumstances, the more it will suit your goals.