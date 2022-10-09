 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

These regions have the most untapped real estate potential

  • 0

Mortgage rates jumped up for the fifth week in a row, moving above 6% in the face of the Federal Reserve's supersized hike this week. Redfin's Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin what potential homebuyers should know if they're looking to jump into a cooling real …

Realm calculated untapped real estate potential in single-family homes to determine which U.S. Census regions have the most value.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to Watch for in the US Jobs Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News