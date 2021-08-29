These Social Security Tricks Could Make You Richer in Retirement

If you don't expect to live a long life, then claiming benefits early could give you more money throughout your retirement, even if you're getting less on a monthly basis. And while entering retirement in poor health doesn't guarantee you'll pass away at a young age, if you have reason to believe that might be the case, it could actually pay to snag your benefits the minute you're eligible.

Score the maximum payout

No matter how much money you have going into retirement, your goal should be to milk Social Security for as much money as it will give you. After all, you paid into the system all your life, and you deserve to benefit from it once you're old enough to do so. These tricks will help you score a higher Social Security payday and, ideally, buy you more financial security at a time in your life when you clearly deserve it.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook