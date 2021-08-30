These Stock Market Charts Will Make You a Smarter Investor

Surprised? A lot of people are.

Most investors understand some groups do better than others in any given year. What they may not realize, though, is how much better some sectors do compared to others. The 43 percentage points that separated tech stocks from energy stocks in 2019 is actually close to the usual spread between any year's best and worst sectors. Investors that were overexposed to the technology sector in 2019 are thrilled with the decision, but folks holding out for a big rebound in energy stocks that year have to be disappointed they didn't even match the overall market's return.

Here's the thing. As of early 2019, how many of us really knew technology stocks or the names that make up the the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLF) would do so well over the course of the coming twelve months? Or, how many of us knew the energy sector or the stocks that make up the SPDR S&P Telecom (NYSEMKT: XTL) would perform so badly? If we're being honest, not many. And the people who did see what was coming were at least as lucky as they were smart.