These Stocks Have Already Doubled -- but They're Still Crazy-Cheap

In a highly fragmented business, AutoNation stands out with its willingness to embrace technology while offering an alternative to the locally owned dealer experience that make so many car buyers uncomfortable. Even once extraordinary conditions in the auto market start to return to normal, AutoNation looks poised to sustain its forward momentum and keep rewarding shareholders.

Be true to your investing self

It's always tempting when the rest of the market seems to have a different investment philosophy than you do to abandon what you've always done in search of better fortune elsewhere. However, the better approach is to be true to yourself, acknowledging that even when expensive growth stocks seem to be everywhere, you can still find some attractive bargains to consider for your value stock portfolio.

