These Tax Breaks Get Even Sweeter in 2021

4. Solo 401(k) contributions

A solo 401(k), like the name implies, is a retirement plan you manage yourself. Solo 401(k)s are designed for the self-employed, and like SEP IRAs, contributions maxed out at $57,000 in 2020 but have increased to $58,000 for 2021. However, solo 401(k)s also allow for catch-up contributions for savers aged 50 and over, so you can actually put up to $64,500 in one of these accounts this year.

Reap all the savings you can

The more tax credits and deductions you're able to claim, the more money you stand to save. Even if the above tax breaks don't apply to you, it still pays to research ways you can lower your tax burden, whether by maxing out a different type of retirement plan or making smart decisions with your investments. The less money you end up having to pay the IRS, the more of your hard-earned cash you get to keep and enjoy yourself.