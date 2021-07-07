These Top-10 Robinhood Stocks Are Anything But Crazy Picks

Retail investors have become a force in the stock market. Now more than ever, even Wall Street's finest look closely at what ordinary investors are doing on the Robinhood app and at other retail-oriented brokerage companies.

It's true that among the top Robinhood stocks right now, you'll find plenty of speculative plays that aren't likely to end well. However, fully half of the current top 10 fit well into nearly any investor's portfolio. Below, you'll learn more about these five solid stocks and whether they make sense for you.

Weighing in at No. 10 on the list of top Robinhood stocks is Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). Shares of the e-commerce and cloud computing giant have more than doubled over the last three years, although Amazon's 21% return over the past year is only half what the broader Nasdaq Composite has put up over that timeframe.