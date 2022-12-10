Things to know about buy now, pay later plans, and more of this week's top money reads

At first glance, a “buy now, pay later” plan’s promise of no interest or upfront fees can seem more appealing than a credit card’s terms. Dividing a transaction into, say, a pay-in-four installment plan sounds straightforward and manageable.

Unlike credit cards, though, these plans lack certain consumer protections and are sometimes unpredictable. In this way, credit cards can be superior to pay-in-four buy now, pay later plans, making it easier to manage payments, dispute transactions, get refunds, establish credit or access certain debt-payoff options.

Here are some cases in which a credit card can come out ahead:

1. Credit reporting

Credit card issuers typically report on-time payments to the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — which can help you establish a credit history. That’s not always the case with buy now, pay later companies. Depending on the lender and the plan, you might only see an account reported to the credit bureaus if it is sent to collections after you default on a loan — and that kind of blemish can stay on your credit report for several years.

And late fees are possible, given how easy it is to rack up several buy now, pay later plans at once. Because these loans don’t always appear on credit reports, future lenders may not have visibility into how many you’ve opened.

2. Easier payment management

Credit cards simplify tracking multiple purchases and payments in one place. If you’re juggling buy now, pay later plans from several companies with different due dates, it’s not as seamless.

Some buy, now pay later companies may require automatic payments linked to a bank account, but that can lead to overdraft fees if that account lacks funding. Compared with light users of buy now, pay later plans, heavy users have a larger decline in financial health in factors like overdraft fees or late fees, according to the study “Buy Now Pay (Pain?) Later,” co-authored by Ed deHaan, associate professor at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington.

A credit card can also derail a budget, but it has a big guardrail: There’s a credit check that may factor in your income and other debts.

“That protection, which can be a frustrating thing for a consumer who is trying to get credit, actually can be a really helpful protection to stop someone from getting in over their head on multiple lines of credit,” deHaan says.

3. Transparent disclosures

Regulatory requirements on credit cards can offer additional protections. The Truth in Lending Act requires credit card issuers to provide disclosures that show the card’s terms and a box that outlines the costs of carrying the card such as fees, interest rates, minimum interest charges, grace periods and other details.

After launching an investigation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, determined in a report that most buy now, pay later lenders don’t provide these standard cost-of-credit disclosures or periodic statements.

