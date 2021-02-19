Think a $1,400 Stimulus Check Is Generous? Here's How to Turn It Into $14,000

The coronavirus crisis has dragged on for close to a year now, and at this point, a lot of people are tired of being cooped up at home and having their lives upended. But while those struggles are legitimate, we can't overlook the fact that millions of Americans are still out of work and need financial relief in a big way.

Thankfully, the next dose of relief is already in the works. President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package is already moving forward, and there's a good chance it'll be signed into law by mid-March. Once that happens, millions of Americans will be in line for a third stimulus check, this time worth $1,400.

Given that the last stimulus check came to just $600, a $1,400 payment is a much more substantial windfall. But here's some even better news -- if you don't need that money to cover basic expenses, you have an easy opportunity to put it to work by investing it. And if you do, you could turn that $1,400 into 10 times as much money.

It's all about long-term growth