Think Cryptocurrency Is Too Risky? Invest in This Instead

Cryptocurrency experiences this same type of interdependence. You purchase cryptocurrency through dedicated cryptocurrency exchanges, and some popular digital payment platforms offer crypto trading now as well. And if you intend to mine cryptocurrency, you need a lot of computing power. It's virtually impossible to invest in cryptocurrency without relying upon businesses in other sectors, and that's the secret you can use to capitalize on cryptocurrency's potential success without actually investing in it.

If cryptocurrency takes off like its investors hope, the cryptocurrency exchanges and the digital payment platforms people use to buy it are also going to profit, as are some of the companies that manufacture the graphics processing units (GPUs) essential to mining crypto. If you have your hand in these companies, you'll be able to enjoy some of the profits from their rising stock prices due to increased cryptocurrency adoption.