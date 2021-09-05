Think Social Security Will Run Out on You in Retirement? Make This Important Move Today

Say you're 30 years old and you think you'll retire at age 67. That gives you 37 years to build savings.

If you put $400 a month into an IRA or 401(k), and you invest your savings heavily in stocks, you might generate an average annual 7% in your retirement plan. That 7% is a bit below the stock market's average, and it, combined with your $400 monthly contributions, will leave you with about $770,000 in savings. Make it $500 a month, and you're looking at $962,000.

Entering retirement with that much money will make it so that Social Security matters a lot less. And that's a good way to avoid a world of financial stress.

While there's no need to worry about collecting nothing from Social Security, benefit cuts are indeed a reality. Save and invest accordingly, and you won't need to suffer during retirement due to circumstances outside your control.

