Think Stocks Are Just for the Wealthy? 2 Low-Cost Investments to Look at Right Now

Scrounge up some cash and dive in

While wealthy people may be more likely to invest in stocks, they shouldn't be the only ones to benefit from them. Contrary to what you may have been led to believe, you don't need piles of cash to get started investing. When I first started buying stocks, I had a few thousand dollars to spare -- that was it. Over time, I've pumped more and more money into my brokerage account to build up a nice portfolio, but it certainly didn't happen overnight.

Be patient like I was, but also push yourself to get started immediately. The longer you delay, the more returns you lose out on.

