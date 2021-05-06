Think Stocks Will Crash in May? Do These 4 Things Now

4. Stockpile some cash

Market crashes tend to spell opportunity, and so it's important to have cash at the ready for when stocks go on sale. While your first priority should be to shore up your emergency fund, if you're also able to divert some extra cash to your brokerage account, you'll put yourself in a great position to pounce while stocks are temporarily discounted.

Even if you're a seasoned investor who follows the market closely, you probably won't be able to predict exactly when the stock market will crash next. While a May crash is certainly possible, it's also certainly not a given. But rather than spin your wheels trying to determine when that crash is coming, you should instead focus your energy on checking off the boxes above. That way, you'll really be ready for whatever is ahead.

