Thinking about buying a boat or RV? Here is what you should consider | PennyWise podcast

It's time for some summer fun. But if you are thinking about adding big fun in the form of a recreational vehicle or boat, there are three big financial considerations: the price of oil and gas are up, interest rates on your loan are up, and those added costs like storage, insurance and maintenance.
Host Teri Barr is talking with Annie Millerbernd, a personal loans expert with NerdWallet, to learn about the different options to pay for your new Summer toy. They also discuss the "extras," things like storage and insurance, and why you need to add these items to your considerations list.
