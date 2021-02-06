Thinking of Selling Stock? Ask Yourself These Questions First

And then we very often on these sessions get questions of like, "I know, but how do I keep myself from selling in fear? How do I keep myself from trading?" This is the session for you. This right here is the session where we're getting to that because these questions are going to be asking you to challenge and identify what is it that you believe.

What is it that you believe about yourself as an investor?

With that, here's question number one. You can apply these questions when you're thinking about making an action. Here's where we start, "Why am I thinking about making this trade or making this move? Why am I thinking about this?"

Let me give you an example, the market is wobbly today because there's some really ugly news (referring to the U.S. Capitol riots). It happens. The market does not like it when the news is unpredictable, when there are things that we don't expect, things that we haven't seen before, things can get wobbly, and some of the stocks at I really like, especially the cloud stocks, they are getting hit today.

You may be thinking about, just right now, you maybe saying like, "Man, I got to sell because I don't know what's going to happen here.'" Why are you thinking that? That's question number one.