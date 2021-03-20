This 1 ETF Could Easily Make You a Millionaire

Now the bad news is that the fund's goal isn't to beat the S&P 500. The good news, however, is that the S&P 500 has had a strong performance over time, and so matching it is a good benchmark to aim for. In fact, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has delivered an average annual 15% return since its inception.

How a single ETF could make you a millionaire

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a great choice as an investment, but let's be clear -- you'll need to stick with it for a long time for it to turn you into a millionaire.

But let's assume you put $10,000 into that ETF and leave your money alone for 35 years. If that 15% average annual return holds, you'll wind up with $1.33 million. Keep your $10,000 invested for 40 years, and you'll be looking at almost $2.7 million.

Of course, not everyone has $10,000 on hand to sink into a single ETF. So let's say that instead of a lump sum investment, you buy shares over time. If you invest $100 a month over 35 years, you'll wind up with just over $1 million -- again, assuming the fund delivers that same average annual 15% return during that window.

An easy ticket to wealth