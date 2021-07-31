This 1 Investment Could Be Worth More Than Social Security in Retirement

You can still earn a decent return with this strategy. Let's say you began saving at 25 and split your $250 monthly contributions between the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF with an estimated 10% average annual rate of return and bonds earning a 6% average annual rate of return. If you followed the 110-minus-your-age rule, you'd end up with close to $481,000 after 30 years. That's still more than a lot of people can expect from Social Security, even though it's taking a more conservative approach.

Those who save for more than 30 years or who are able to set aside more than $250 per month could end up with considerably more than $481,000. When coupled with Social Security, that should be enough to fund a comfortable retirement for a lot of people.